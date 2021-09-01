UrduPoint.com

Bottoms Up For Pernod Ricard Despite Pandemic

Wed 01st September 2021

French spirits group Pernod Ricard said Wednesday it had made record sales in the US and China as it announced annual results that show it has nearly surmounted the Covid pandemic

Paris, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :French spirits group Pernod Ricard said Wednesday it had made record sales in the US and China as it announced annual results that show it has nearly surmounted the Covid pandemic.

The world's number two drinks group -- which includes Jameson whiskey, Martell cognac and Mumm champagne in its stable of brands -- said sales rose by 4.5 percent in its financial year that ended on June 30.

At 8.8 billion Euros ($10.4 billion), sales approached the pre-crisis level of 9.2 billion in 2018/2019, and surpassed it if Currency rate changes are excluded, the company said.

Net profit nearly quadrupled from last year to 1.

3 billion euros, returning to a similar level as in 2018/2019.

Strict pandemic lockdowns in many countries in April through June last year slammed sales of spirits in bars and restaurants which was not compensated for by increased consumption at home.

Despite the Delta variant forcing some nations to reimpose restrictions, Pernod Ricard says the outlook for its business is good.

"We expect this good sales momentum to continue" said CEO Alexandre Ricard, referring to the company recovering to near pre-pandemic levels.

He added that sales in the July-September quarter are "very dynamic".

