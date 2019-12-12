Bougainville independence vote a 'shockwave' for PNG: Ahern

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The scale of Bougainville's landslide vote for independence has sent "shockwaves" through Papua New Guinea's government, referendum chair Bertie Ahern told AFP Thursday, urging a quick start to talks on secession

"I think they were surprised in Port Moresby," Ahern said, after overseeing a referendum that saw 98 percent of Bougainvilleans reject greater autonomy inside Papua New Guinea, in favour of a split from their neighbours across the Solomon Sea.

"They certainly thought that there would be a respectable percentage in favour of greater autonomy," he said. "I think they would have thought that maybe 20 percent or something." "That has sent its own shockwaves through their system and I think there is a kind of realisation that this has happened because of years of neglect and not following commitments." The referendum was consultatory and must be ratified by Papua New Guinea's parliament, where there is fear Bougainville's departure might spark a rush of regions calling for greater autonomy from an already weak central government.

But the scale of the victory made independence "all but inevitable" according to Shane McLeod of Sydney's Lowy Institute, even though, he said "it will be potentially destabilising for PNG's domestic politics." So far the response in Port Moresby has been cautious, with Prime Minister James Marape saying "the government has heard your voice" and stressing the need for a "lasting political settlement that the national parliament can consider." Ahern said that initial response was encouraging and he was "delighted" with Marape's decision to visit Bougainville on Friday.

"That's good that they are moving decisively and quickly," he said, "that helps to change the dynamics of a relationship that is, you know, fairly lousy."Wednesday's vote caped a decades-long peace process and a long recovery from a brutal civil war between Bougainville rebels, Papua New Guinea security forces and foreign mercenaries that ended in 1998 and left up to 20,000 people dead -- 10 percent of the population.