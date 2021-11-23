(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The participation of Russian companies in the production of electricity in Lebanon was on the agenda during talks with Russian officials, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday we discussed with Russian officials the issue of participation of Russian companies in the tender to increase electricity production," Bouhabib said, speaking at the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.