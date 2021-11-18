Bouhabib in Moscow to Discuss Receipt of Satellite Images Made During Beirut Blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib will discuss the possibility of receiving Russian satellite images made during the 2020 Beirut port explosion when he will be visiting Moscow next week, the office of Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib will discuss the possibility of receiving Russian satellite images made during the 2020 Beirut port explosion when he will be visiting Moscow next week, the office of Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Thursday.

Bouhabib will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

According to Mikati's office, Bouhabib told the Prime Minister that he will discuss "the issue of Moscow providing Lebanon with satellite images of the explosion in the port of Beirut."