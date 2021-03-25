Boulder Court Orders Suspect in Colorado Mass Shooting to Be Held Without Bail - Judge

A judge ordered the suspect in the deadly Colorado mass shooting at a grocery store earlier this week to be held without bail as the latter made his first appearance in a Boulder court on Thursday

"You will be held without bail until such time is the court is able to determine whether or not the proof is evident and the presumption is great that you committed these crimes," the judge told 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

The suspect, who was wounded during the incident, remained largely silent throughout the hearing and just once replied "yes" to a question whether he understood the judge.

Alissa faces ten charges of first degree murder and one attempted murder charge.

He is suspected of shooting dead ten people at a supermarket in Boulder on Monday.

The judge agreed to have a status hearing within two to three months for assessing Alissa's mental state before moving to the trial in earnest.

"Our position is that we can't do anything until we fully assess Mr. Alissa's mental illness. We cannot begin the nature and depth of Mr. Alissa's mental illness until we have the discovery from the government," Alissa's lawyer said.

The prosecution admitted that they are yet to receive any discovery from the law enforcement and said that additional charges will be filed in the next couple of weeks.