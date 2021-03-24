Boulder Gunman Attacked High School Classmate, Was on Probation - Reports

The Boulder gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, was sentenced to probation in 2017 for attacking a classmate at Arvada West High School, The Colorado Sun reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The Boulder gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, who killed 10 people at a Colorado grocery store, was sentenced to probation in 2017 for attacking a classmate at Arvada West High School, The Colorado Sun reports.

Alissa "cold cocked" his classmate in the head, then got on top of him and punched him in the head several more times, the newspaper said on Tuesday citing arrest documents.

Alissa was sentenced to probation and 48 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and a misdemeanor. He claimed the classmate "had made fun of him and called him racial Names weeks earlier," The Colorado Sun said.

Ali Aliwi Alissa, the Boulder gunman's older brother, told CNN that Ahmad might have been suffering from mental illness. "He always suspected someone was behind him, someone was chasing him," Ali said.

According to The New York Times, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was born in Syria in 1999 but eventually became a naturalized US citizen. According to The Colorado Sun, he attended Arvada West High School beginning in March 2015 until he graduated in May 2018 and was on the school's wrestling team.

An affidavit revealed on Tuesday that Al Aliwi Alissa had an assault rifle, a semiautomatic handgun and a tactical vest when he killed ten people in a local grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

The affidavit said there were no signs Alissa had been under the influence of alcohol and no indication of impairment due to drug use. Alissa also told paramedics he was not using any medications, the affidavit said.

Alissa had a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh during the incident, the affidavit said.

The Colorado Sun said citing a background check on Alissa, that he was ticketed for traffic infractions in 2017 and pleaded guilty to violating a driver's license restriction.

On Monday, ten people were killed at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, located about 25 miles (40 km) from Denver. Eric Talley, a 51-year-old police officer who was first to run to the aid of the victims, was among the dead. A 21-year-old male suspect later identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissaa was arrested about 50 minutes after the shooting began.