Boulder Shooting Suspect Charged With 10 Counts of Murder In First Degree - Police Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

US authorities have charged the 21-year-old suspect in a mass shooting that killed 10 people in Boulder, Colorado with 10 counts of first-degree murder, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) US authorities have charged the 21-year-old suspect in a mass shooting that killed 10 people in Boulder, Colorado with 10 counts of first-degree murder, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said on Tuesday.

"The suspect has been identified as Ahmad Alissa, 21, of Arvada. He has been charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree and will be shortly transported to Boulder County jail," Herold told reporters in a press briefing.