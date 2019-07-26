UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bourbon On The Rocks

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:12 AM

Bourbon on the rocks

Heavily-indebted French offshore oil services group Bourbon said Thursday its parent company had sought a form of bankruptcy protection after creditors had sought to excercise guarantees

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Heavily-indebted French offshore oil services group Bourbon said Thursday its parent company had sought a form of bankruptcy protection after creditors had sought to excercise guarantees.

The decision by a Marseille court gives the holding company 18 months to negotiate with creditors and come up with a viable business plan.

The ruling does not directly impact the unit that provides offshore services to oil and gas companies and which employs 8,200 people in 47 countries.

The parent company was forced to seek court protection after one of its creditors, China's ICBC Leasing, called in guarantees after rental payments were missed by some of its units.

The parent company said it would do its best to ensure operations are not impacted so the firm could benefit from the recovery in the oil and gas sector.

The group's debt shot up to 2.7 billion euros following the 2014 oil crisis and last year it could not meet some of the conditions on its bank loans.

Related Topics

Business China Company Oil Bank Marseille Gas Industrial And Commercial Bank Of China From Best Billion Court

Recent Stories

US State Secretary Calls Saudi Arabia Partner in P ..

19 minutes ago

Dyson buying second Singapore luxury property: rep ..

19 minutes ago

France's Macron invites British PM Johnson to visi ..

29 minutes ago

SBU Officers Were Not Rude Toward Crew of Detained ..

29 minutes ago

Firdous Ashiq Awan visits shrine of Qalandar Lal S ..

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.