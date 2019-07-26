Bourbon on the rocks

Heavily-indebted French offshore oil services group Bourbon said Thursday its parent company had sought a form of bankruptcy protection after creditors had sought to excercise guarantees

The decision by a Marseille court gives the holding company 18 months to negotiate with creditors and come up with a viable business plan.

The ruling does not directly impact the unit that provides offshore services to oil and gas companies and which employs 8,200 people in 47 countries.

The parent company was forced to seek court protection after one of its creditors, China's ICBC Leasing, called in guarantees after rental payments were missed by some of its units.

The parent company said it would do its best to ensure operations are not impacted so the firm could benefit from the recovery in the oil and gas sector.

The group's debt shot up to 2.7 billion euros following the 2014 oil crisis and last year it could not meet some of the conditions on its bank loans.