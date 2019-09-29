Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy Storm in Atlantic Ocean - Shipowner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Bourbon Rhode tug supply vessel sank on Thursday over a heavy storm in the Atlantic Ocean, with only three crew members having been rescued so far, the shipowner said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the Bourbon Rhode vessel had faced a heavy storm in the Atlantic Ocean. The crew included some 10 Ukrainian citizens, according to the ministry.

"It has been confirmed that the vessel has sunk. The search continues to be carried out in weather conditions that are improving. All necessary means are implemented by the Cross AG and the French Navy, under the authority of the Prefect representing the State's maritime authority, namely numerous flyovers carried out by the Falcon 50 [plane] over the search zone. Numerous commercial vessels have had their course changed in order to bring assistance, as well as a plane of the U.

S. National Hurricane Center," the Bourbon company said in a statement.

The shipowner stressed that three crew members had already been rescued.

"In the context of search operations of tug supply vessel Bourbon Rhode started on September 26, the mobilized rescue teams have recovered a lifeboat with 3 crew members on board, the lifeboat having been identified by a Falcon 50 especially equipped for this type of mission and sent by the French Navy. The 3 crew members are currently taken in charge by the medical support team onboard the commercial vessel, which provided assistance, and are currently placed under medical observation," the statement said.

The shipowner is maintaining communication with the families of the crew members and providing them with full support.