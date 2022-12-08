Bout Exchanged for Griner, Returned to Homeland - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian citizen Viktor Bout was returned to his homeland as a result of an exchange for US citizen Brittney Griner, the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"On December 8, 2022, the procedure for the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving sentences in correctional institutions of the United States of America and the Russian Federation, respectively, was successfully completed at the Abu Dhabi airport," the foreign ministry said.

"For a long time, the Russian Federation has been negotiating with the United States on the release of Bout.

Washington categorically refused to engage in a dialogue on including the Russian in the exchange scheme," the ministry added, explaining that "nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work to rescue our compatriot."

"As a result of the efforts made, it was possible to agree with the US side on organizing the exchange of Bout for Griner. The Russian citizen was returned to his homeland," the ministry concluded.