UrduPoint.com

Bout Exchanged For Griner, Returned To Homeland - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Bout Exchanged for Griner, Returned to Homeland - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russian citizen Viktor Bout was returned to his homeland as a result of an exchange for US citizen Brittney Griner, the Russian Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"On December 8, 2022, the procedure for the exchange of Russian citizen Viktor Bout for US citizen Brittney Griner, who were serving sentences in correctional institutions of the United States of America and the Russian Federation, respectively, was successfully completed at the Abu Dhabi airport," the foreign ministry said.

"For a long time, the Russian Federation has been negotiating with the United States on the release of Bout.

Washington categorically refused to engage in a dialogue on including the Russian in the exchange scheme," the ministry added, explaining that "nevertheless, the Russian Federation continued to actively work to rescue our compatriot."

"As a result of the efforts made, it was possible to agree with the US side on organizing the exchange of Bout for Griner. The Russian citizen was returned to his homeland," the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Washington Abu Dhabi United States December Airport

Recent Stories

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari g ..

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

17 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.