UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bouteflika Brother Stands Trial With Algerian Ex-spy Chiefs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:08 PM

Bouteflika brother stands trial with Algerian ex-spy chiefs

The brother of Algeria's deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika went on trial Monday with two former intelligence chiefs and a political party head accused of plotting against the military, Algerian television reported

Blida, Algeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The brother of Algeria's deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika went on trial Monday with two former intelligence chiefs and a political party head accused of plotting against the military, Algerian television reported.

Said Bouteflika, widely seen as the real power behind the presidency after his brother suffered a debilitating stroke in 2013, faces allegations of "undermining the authority of the army" and "conspiring" against the state.

Former defence minister Khaled Nezzar has alleged that as protests mounted against the veteran leader in April, Said Bouteflika had considered declaring a state of emergency and firing army chief General Ahmed Gaid Salah.

His detention in May along with General Mohamed Mediene, who headed the all-powerful secret service for 25 years, and fellow ex-spy chief General Athmane Tartag was part of a wave of arrests targeting the ousted president's inner circle.

They were brought before a military court in Blida, south of Algiers, along with the head of The Workers' Party, Louisa Hanoune, according to private television channels Ennahar and El Bilad.

If convicted they could face lengthy prison terms.

Security was tight with police blocking access by vehicles and pedestrians to the court's two entrances, according to an AFP photographer.

Mediene, known as Toufik, headed the all-powerful DRS intelligence agency from its foundation in 1990 up to his fall from grace in 2015.

Tartag, his deputy, succeeded Mediene and when the DRS was dismantled in 2016 he served as Algeria's security coordinator under the supervision of the presidency.

Hanoune, a Trotskyist lawmaker and three-time presidential candidate, was detained in May on charges of involvement in "a plot against the army".

Her lawyers have acknowledged that she took part in a meeting with Said Bouteflika and Mediene in March, a day after Gaid Salah publicly called for the ailing president to step down.

A string of prominent politicians and businessmen have been questioned or detained over alleged graft since Bouteflika resigned in April after two decades in power in the face of mass protests.

Presidential elections have now been set for December 12, but protesters have kept up their demands for political reforms and the removal of the former president's loyalists, including the army chief himself.

Related Topics

Firing Defence Minister Army Police Lawyers Vehicles Blida Algiers Circle Algeria March April May December 2016 2015 TV From Court

Recent Stories

Researchers discover world's first blood incubator ..

2 minutes ago

KP government providing free treatment to HIV pati ..

2 minutes ago

German machine-tool makers forecast output slide i ..

2 minutes ago

Participation of US President in rally of Modi is ..

21 seconds ago

KP Housing Authority Appointment case: SC orders t ..

24 seconds ago

Ashfaq, Adil fightback keep Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ali ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.