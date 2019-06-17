UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bouteflika-era Tycoon Jailed For Six Months: Algeria State TV

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 04:45 PM

Bouteflika-era tycoon jailed for six months: Algeria state TV

A key backer of Algeria's former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika and one of the country's top businessmen, Ali Haddad, was jailed for six months Monday for holding two passports, state television reported

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A key backer of Algeria's former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika and one of the country's top businessmen, Ali Haddad, was jailed for six months Monday for holding two passports, state television reported.

Haddad was arrested in late March on the border with Tunisia, in possession of two passports and undeclared Currency, days before Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests.

He is also one of many Algerian businessmen and former politicians caught up in an anti-corruption investigation launched since the president stepped down.

Related Topics

Algeria Tunisia March Border TV Top

Recent Stories

PM Imran disappointed at Pakistan’s defeat, avoi ..

11 minutes ago

Qatar attends Arab meeting in UAE amid Gulf crisis ..

12 minutes ago

Twelve dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkey: c ..

10 minutes ago

Filming commences on Al Khaja&#039;s new horror fi ..

12 minutes ago

Taliban Deputy Head Secretly Visits China to Discu ..

10 minutes ago

Japanese court allows restart of 2 nuclear reactor ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.