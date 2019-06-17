Bouteflika-era tycoon jailed for six months: Algeria state TV

A key backer of Algeria's former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika and one of the country's top businessmen, Ali Haddad, was jailed for six months Monday for holding two passports, state television reported

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :A key backer of Algeria's former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika and one of the country's top businessmen, Ali Haddad, was jailed for six months Monday for holding two passports, state television reported.

Haddad was arrested in late March on the border with Tunisia, in possession of two passports and undeclared Currency, days before Bouteflika resigned in the face of mass protests.

He is also one of many Algerian businessmen and former politicians caught up in an anti-corruption investigation launched since the president stepped down.