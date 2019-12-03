(@imziishan)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Wife of jailed Russian national Viktor Bout has concluded an almost three month long visit to the United States for a series of meetings with her husband who is serving a 25-year term in a local prison, Russia's Consulate General in New York said in a statement.

"Victor Bout's spouse and daughter ended their trip to the United States on December 1. Alla Bout has received necessary assistance from the Embassy of Russia in the United States and the Consulate General of Russia in New York," the consulate general said in a tweet on Monday.

She arrived in the United States with her daughter on September 9 and used her stay for visiting Viktor Bout in a prison near the city of Marion in the state of Illinois.

She would meet with her husband in jail on Saturdays and Sundays, just like other inmates' relatives. During the first month in the country the State Department allowed the Bout family to have two additional meetings a week.

Bout was arrested in Thailand in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities on charges of conspiring to kill US nationals by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian rebels with weapons. In 2010, he was extradited to the United States where he was sentenced to 25 years in jail. Bout has denied the charges.