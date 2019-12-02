Boy, 3, shot dead in Kiev in attack on lawmaker father

Police on Monday said they had detained suspects after a three-year-old boy was shot dead in a car in Kiev in an attack targeting his father, a businessman and regional lawmaker

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Monday said they had detained suspects after a three-year-old boy was shot dead in a car in Kiev in an attack targeting his father, a businessman and regional lawmaker.

The attacker aimed at the car driver, but the bullet hit the boy who was also inside, Kiev police said after the shooting in the city centre on Sunday evening.

"The child died from a gunshot wound in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," police said. His father was not injured.

Ukrainian media identified the target as Vyacheslav Sobolyev, a restaurant owner and Kiev regional lawmaker who represents the party of ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

The shooting took place outside an Italian restaurant he owns, media reported.

Investigators were questioning the suspects.