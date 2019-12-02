UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy, 3, Shot Dead In Kiev In Attack On Lawmaker Father

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 05:39 PM

Boy, 3, shot dead in Kiev in attack on lawmaker father

Police on Monday said they had detained suspects after a three-year-old boy was shot dead in a car in Kiev in an attack targeting his father, a businessman and regional lawmaker

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Monday said they had detained suspects after a three-year-old boy was shot dead in a car in Kiev in an attack targeting his father, a businessman and regional lawmaker.

The attacker aimed at the car driver, but the bullet hit the boy who was also inside, Kiev police said after the shooting in the city centre on Sunday evening.

"The child died from a gunshot wound in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," police said. His father was not injured.

Ukrainian media identified the target as Vyacheslav Sobolyev, a restaurant owner and Kiev regional lawmaker who represents the party of ex-president Petro Poroshenko.

The shooting took place outside an Italian restaurant he owns, media reported.

Investigators were questioning the suspects.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Driver Car Died Kiev Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Huawei launches Y9s—the best device for YouTuber ..

2 minutes ago

Cairo hosts new round of talks on Nile dam issue

4 minutes ago

Stocks set new height of 40,122 points

4 minutes ago

Floral bouquet makers warned not to use parthenium ..

1 minute ago

Students pay tribute to farmers by painting walls

1 minute ago

Iraq parties in talks over new PM amid unrelenting ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.