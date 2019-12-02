Boy, 3, shot dead in Kiev in attack on lawmaker father

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Police on Monday detained suspects after a three-year-old boy was shot dead in a car in Kiev in an attack targeting his father, a businessman and regional lawmaker.

The attacker aimed at the car driver, but the bullet hit the boy who was also inside, Kiev police said after the city centre shooting on Sunday evening.

"The child died from a gunshot wound in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," police said. His father was not injured.

Police said the motive for the attack was the father's business activities and they were still seeking the mastermind after detaining two teenage shooters and finding the murder weapon.