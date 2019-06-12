Boy dies of Ebola in Uganda as virus spreads from DRCongo

A five-year-old boy in Uganda has has died of Ebola, the health minister told AFP Wednesday, as his grandmother and younger brother also tested positive for the virus after joining the child on a visit to neighbouring DR Congo

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A five-year-old boy in Uganda has has died of Ebola, the health minister told AFP Wednesday, as his grandmother and younger brother also tested positive for the virus after joining the child on a visit to neighbouring DR Congo

Health Minister Ruth Aceng said Uganda had now recorded three cases of Ebola.

It marks the first known cross-border spread in an epidemic that began in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last August. More than 2,000 cases have been recorded there, around two-thirds of them fatal.

Uganda's health ministry said on Tuesday that a woman of Congolese origin, who is married to a Ugandan, had gone to the DRC with her mother, two children and one other family member to take care of her father, who later died of Ebola.