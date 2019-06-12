UrduPoint.com
Boy Dies Of Ebola In Uganda As Virus Spreads From DRCongo

Kampala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A five-year-old boy in Uganda has died of Ebola, the health minister told AFP Wednesday, as his grandmother and younger brother also tested positive for the virus after the family visited relatives in epidemic-hit neighbouring DR Congo.

Health Minister Ruth Aceng confirmed Uganda had recorded three cases of Ebola infection, the first known cross-border spread since an outbreak began in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last August.

More than 2,000 cases have been recorded in DRC -- around two-thirds of them fatal.

The World Health Organization announced an emergency committee would meet Friday to determine whether to upgrade its assessment of the situation to "a public health emergency of international concern", having held off previously because the outbreak was contained to one part of DRC.

Uganda's health ministry confirmed Wednesday that a child had died from the virus, and that his three-year-old brother and their grandmother were also infected.

"We have three cases of Ebola confirmed. Unfortunately, we lost the boy who was first tested and was found positive," Aceng said, adding eight other people who had been in contact with the family were being monitored in an "isolation ward." The health ministry said a woman of Congolese origin, who is married to a Ugandan, had gone to the DRC with her mother, two children and one other family member to take care of her father, who later died from Ebola.

Upon their return to Uganda, the five-year-old was vomiting blood and taken to hospital.

Lab tests revealed he had contracted the haemorrhagic virus and the family were quarantined, Aceng said.

The five-year-old was buried late Wednesday in Kasese district, in Uganda's west, health ministry spokeswoman Emma Ainebyoona told AFP.

They, and frontline health workers, are due to be vaccinated Friday with a new drug designed to protect them against the virus.

