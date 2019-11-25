UrduPoint.com
Boy Killed By Ice Sculpture At Luxembourg Xmas Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 05:05 PM

Boy killed by ice sculpture at Luxembourg Xmas market

A two-year-old boy was killed by a falling ice sculpture as families enjoyed holiday shopping at Luxembourg city's Christmas market

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A two-year-old boy was killed by a falling ice sculpture as families enjoyed holiday shopping at Luxembourg city's Christmas market.

"The child was severely injured and died in the ambulance," police said, after Sunday night's accident.

An investigation has been opened, and on Monday the city -- capital of the independent Grand Duchy -- said all street markets would be closed for the day.

"The sculpture couldn't have just fallen by itself," protested French sculptor Samuel Girault, who has been questioned by Luxembourg police.

Girault told AFP he had 19 years experience in carving ice and the base of the fallen work weighed two tonnes.

The accident happened just metres from the ice rink at the capital city's annual Christmas fair which opened on Thursday.

