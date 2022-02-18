UrduPoint.com

Boy Trapped For Three Days In Afghan Well Has Died: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:36 PM

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well has died, several Taliban officials said Friday.

"With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever," said Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.

More Stories From World

>