Boy Trapped For Three Days In Afghan Well Has Died: Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022 | 12:36 PM
A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well has died, several Taliban officials said Friday
Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well has died, several Taliban officials said Friday.
"With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever," said Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.