Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well has died: officials

A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well has died, several Taliban officials said Friday

Kandahar, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well has died, several Taliban officials said Friday.

"With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever," said Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.