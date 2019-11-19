Boycott of UN WMD-Free Mideast Summit Shows Unreliability of US Obligations - Ulyanov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The US boycotting of the UN Conference on the Establishment of a middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction demonstrates that it is difficult to treat Washington's obligations with confidence, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

On Monday, representatives of the Middle Eastern countries convened at the UN headquarters in New York for a five-day summit to negotiate a legally binding agreement on the creation of a regional zone free of weapons of mass destruction.

"It is not possible to understand the United States because they have a particular responsibility, likewise do Russia and the United Kingdom, for the establishment of a Middle East zone free of weapons of mass destruction," Ulyanov said. "This is an indicator that it is difficult to treat US obligations with confidence; they can withdraw from them.

"

During the 2010 Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the United States, Russia and the United Kingdom announced that they would co-sponsor the ongoing conference on the Middle East.

Along with the US, Israel's seat at the UN Economic and Social Chamber, where the conference is taking place, was also empty.

Ulyanov pointed out that Israel does not believe the UN gathering is in its interests.

"Israel does not think the conference meets its security interests," the diplomat said.

In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly First Committee adopted a resolution requesting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to organize a regional conference on the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

Both Israel and the United States voted against the passing of the resolution back then.