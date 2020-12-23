Bozize Supporters Actions in CAR Well-Coordinated, Encouraged From Outside - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Actions by supporters of the ex-president of the Central African Republic (CAR) Francois Bozize, who was accused of plotting a coup d'etat in the country, are well-coordinated and encouraged by external parties, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Last Saturday, after three key rebel groups decided to form an anti-government coalition to run in elections, the car authorities accused Bozize, who served as the country's head of state from 2003-2013 and was overthrown in a military uprising, of plotting a coup amid the escalation of internal tensions ahead of general elections scheduled for December 27.

"The advancement of paramilitary groups, whose actions are well-coordinated and encouraged from the outside, through the country's territory has turned into a massive attack with the aim of destabilizing the internal situation and disrupting the electoral process," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Moscow, the recent developments in the CAR led to a sharp degradation of national security.

The opposition, led by Bozize, has mobilized its supporters and illegal armed groups to organize a "march" on the capital of Bangui. The situation was further aggravated by the decision of the leaders of six illegal armed groups to denounce the 2019 Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the CAR, which is fundamental for the Central African settlement.

The ministry also called all political forces in the CAR to launch a dialogue to peacefully settle the current escalation associated with the upcoming elections, as it is necessary to ensure conditions for peaceful, transparent and free voting.

In addition, the ministry pointed out the importance of the maximum involvement of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the African nation, as well as the African Union and the Economic Community of Central African States in order to provide Bangui with all-round support in this difficult period.