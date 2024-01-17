Open Menu

BP Appoints Murray Auchincloss As Permanent CEO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 01:30 PM

BP appoints Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) British oil giant BP on Wednesday named Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO, after he had taken on the role on an interim basis following the surprise resignation of Bernard Looney.

"BP announced today that the board has appointed Murray Auchincloss as chief executive officer with immediate effect," the group said in a statement.

Former finance chief Auchincloss took the reins in September after ex-CEO Looney resigned unexpectedly over his failure to disclose past relationships with colleagues.

"BP's board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process... The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for BP," said chairman Helge Lund in the statement.

The announcement comes ahead of annual results that are due on February 6.

The oil titan revealed in October that it rebounded strongly into net profit in the third quarter after large accounting charges had pushed it into the red a year earlier.

Profit after taxation stood at $4.9 billion (4.6 billion Euros) in the three months to September.

Auchincloss added Wednesday that he was "convinced" about the "significant value we can create" at BP.

"Now, more than ever, our focus must remain on delivery -- operating safely and efficiently, executing with discipline, and always focusing on returns," he said.

"This is how we will deliver real benefits for our customers and other stakeholders and continue to grow long-term value for BP's shareholders."

Looney had left BP after less than four years as CEO, having steered the energy major through a tumultuous period that included huge swings in prices owing to the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He had also come under fierce criticism from environmental campaigners, who have accused BP and its rivals of not going far enough in transitioning away from fossil fuels.

rfj/rox

BP

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Oil February September October From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with ..

Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket

17 minutes ago
 Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back s ..

Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery

29 minutes ago
 New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run vict ..

New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan

60 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Widespread fog forces closure of major highways ac ..

Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas

14 hours ago
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka

14 hours ago
 Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media cam ..

Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges

14 hours ago
 OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational co ..

OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation

14 hours ago
 Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores

14 hours ago
 Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police constables injured in firing incident

14 hours ago
 Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened ..

Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert

14 hours ago

More Stories From World