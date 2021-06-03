BP Considering Participation in LNG, Renewable Energy, Hydrogen Projects in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) UK energy company BP is considering the possibility of engaging in liquefied natural gas, renewable energy and hydrogen projects in Russia, especially jointly with Rosneft, BP Russia President David Campbell told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, we are looking into that," Campbell said, asked if the company could participate in carbon capture and storage (CCS), renewable energy and hydrogen projects in Russia.

According to the BP Russia chief, the low carbon cooperation agreement with Rosneft, signed earlier this year and covering CCS, hydrogen and renewables, is "the most tangible thing.

"We'll look at all of those, in some cases we might choose to collaborate technically, support what they [Rosneft] are doing. In other cases we may invest in way new project," Campbell added.

This year's edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.