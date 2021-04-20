UrduPoint.com
BP 'lobbying To Weaken' EU Green Investment: Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:27 PM

BP 'lobbying to weaken' EU green investment: watchdog

Oil giant BP is pushing the European Union to weaken what qualifies as a sustainable energy source, which could make it "more challenging" for the bloc to meet its net-zero emissions goal, an industry watchdog told AFP

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Oil giant BP is pushing the European Union to weaken what qualifies as a sustainable energy source, which could make it "more challenging" for the bloc to meet its net-zero emissions goal, an industry watchdog told AFP.

The European Commission will publish Wednesday a "green taxonomy" classification system defining what constitutes as sustainable investment as the EU moves towards carbon neutrality by 2050.

As part of the process, a group of experts were tasked with setting criteria, including emissions thresholds, for various infrastructure, energy, agriculture and transport sectors consistent with the temperature goals of the Paris climate agreement.

A leak of the taxonomy list last month raised an outcry from NGOs, experts and members of the European Parliament, in particular over the inclusion of gas as a partially sustainable energy source.

BP's submission to the list recommends that natural gas have its "own dedicated threshold... to reflect its role to facilitate an affordable and fair energy transition".

Influence Map, an energy industry watchdog, said BP is "lobbying to weaken the EU Technical Expert Group's science-based guidance on achieving net-zero".

"BP says it will advocate for policies that are consistent with net-zero by 2050," Rebecca Vaughan, Influence Map's programme manager who analyzed BP's submission, told AFP.

"This is an opportunity to see whether it really lives up to those expectations or not, and it really doesn't."

