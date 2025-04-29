BP Profit Drops 70% Amid Pivot Back To Oil And Gas
Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 02:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Britain's BP said on Tuesday net profit plunged in the first quarter as the struggling energy giant undergoes a major overhaul back to its fossil fuel business.
Profit after tax declined to $687 million, down from $2.3 billion in the first three months of 2024, driven by weaker gas sales and lower refining margins, BP said in a statement.
Total revenue fell four percent to slightly under $48 billion.
BP and other oil majors have been hit by a recent slump in crude prices on fears that US President Donald Trump's tariffs could cause a recession, impacting demand.
"We continue to monitor market volatility and changes and remain focused on moving at pace," chief executive Murray Auchincloss said in an earnings statement.
Under pressure from investors, BP is in the midst of a major reset that saw it shelve its once industry-leading carbon-reduction targets to focus on fossil fuel output deemed more profitable.
The recent retreat in oil prices has cast doubt over this, however, according to analysts.
BP also announced that the head of sustainability strategy Giulia Chierchia will step down from her role in June and will not be replaced.
Auchincloss said he remains "confident" in the reset, adding that BP has "already made significant progress."
To the dismay of environmentalists, the new strategy includes cutting cleaner energy investment by more than $5 billion annually.
Shares in the company fell over four percent in early deals on London's top-tier FTSE 100 index which was trading flat overall.
The company on Tuesday also reduced its quarterly share buyback to $750 million, at the lower end of expectations.
- Investor pressure -
The strategy overhaul followed a difficult trading year for BP, which is under pressure from investors to boost its share price as countries look to slash emissions.
The company confirmed last week that US activist investment fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake of just over five percent in BP.
The fund is known for forcing through corporate changes within groups it invests in, according to analysts.
BP at the start of April said chairman Helge Lund, who assumed the role in 2019, would depart the company next year.
"Geopolitics and trade tensions are more complex today than for a long time. This uncertainty has had an impact on BP," Lund told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting in April.
The Norwegian national worked with three CEOs at BP, which included helping guide the company through the turbulent Covid years when demand for energy collapsed.
"BP's making the best it can of a sticky situation," said Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown.
The group is ramping up its global exploration programme, with around 40 wells planned over the next three years, including as many as 15 to be drilled this year.
It recently announced it had made a new oil discovery off the US Gulf coast.
"But going into the second quarter weaker oil prices means management will be under more pressure than ever to meet the expectations of its biggest shareholder," Nathan added.
ajb/lth
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From World
-
BP profit drops 70% amid pivot back to oil and gas6 minutes ago
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation: First batch of 393 Pakistan’s intending pilgrims arrive Madinah16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges UNSC to resolve conflicts, settle disputes to end worldwide peoples' displacement16 minutes ago
-
Pre-Hajj flight operation: First batch of 393 Pakistan’s intending pilgrims arrive Madinah16 minutes ago
-
Markets boosted as Trump softens tariff pain for auto firms26 minutes ago
-
Carney's Liberals win Canada election defined by Trump36 minutes ago
-
IBM announces it will invest $150B in US over next 5 years56 minutes ago
-
Feature: Nine hours without electricity in the north of Madrid1 hour ago
-
Opposition wins Trinidad and Tobago election, returning Persad-Bissessar as PM1 hour ago
-
First Hajj Flight from Malaysia heads to Saudi Arabia under Makkah Route initiative1 hour ago
-
AstraZeneca 'firmly committed' to US amid tariff threat1 hour ago
-
Inter slump puts season at risk ahead of daunting Barca trip1 hour ago