BP Ready to Join Government-Supported Blue Hydrogen Projects in Russia - BP Russia Chief

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia can become a leader in the production of blue hydrogen, which is derived from natural gas with the use of CO2 capture, utilization and storage technologies, and UK energy company BP is ready to join such projects if state support is provided, BP Russia President David Campbell told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Absolutely. We have hydrogen business ... part of our collaboration agreement with Rosneft, hydrogen is one of the things we'll look at together. So again if the government is supportive of it and we can see opportunities and we can make money on it - then yes, absolutely," Campbell said, asked if BP Russia is looking into blue hydrogen projects.

"Russia of course is a fantastic endowment of natural gas, and Russia will not want to waste its natural gas. So I think it could and should become a leader in blue hydrogen .

.. Of course, you have many reservoirs where CCUS should be possible, but that will require government support," Campbell added.

The BP Russia chief specified that he is not aware of the prospects of green hydrogen development in Russia (which is derived through water electrolysis with the use of renewable energy sources), since this is more expensive. According to Campbell, green hydrogen development would require improved technologies and stimulus from the government.

