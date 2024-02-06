BP Rebounds Into $15.2 Billion Net Annual Profit
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) British energy giant BP rebounded into vast profit in 2023, it said Tuesday, after slumping into a loss the prior year on its exit from Russia following Moscow's Ukraine invasion.
Profit after taxation rocketed to $15.2 billion last year from a net loss of $2.5 billion in 2022, when it had taken a gigantic charge of $24 billion on its exit from Russian energy group Rosneft.
However, underlying profit excluding exceptional items halved to $13.8 billion on lower refining margins and oil prices, BP added in a results statement.
That compared with a record $27.7 billion the prior year when prices of fossil fuels had surged on key energy producer Russia's assault on neighbouring Ukraine, boosting the global sector.
The London-listed titan also cheered investors on Tuesday with the announcement of huge share buybacks and the ramping up of its shareholder dividend.
BP will deliver $1.75 billion in buybacks for the fourth quarter of last year -- and it also revealed another $3.5 billion for the first half under plans to buy back at least $14 billion by 2025.
The annual results statement comes after it named veteran employee Murray Auchincloss as chief executive, following a period as interim boss after predecessor Bernard Looney's sacking.
Former chief financial officer Auchincloss took the reins in September after Looney resigned and was later officially sacked over his failure to disclose past relationships with colleagues.
"Looking back, 2023 was a year of strong operational performance with real momentum in delivery right across the business," Auchincloss said in the earnings release.
Activist investment fund Bluebell Capital had last week urged BP to scale back its "irrational" clean energy ambitions to "invest in clean energy" like biofuels and hydrogen, rather than areas where it has no competitive advantage or experience like renewable energy.
However, BP stressed on Tuesday that it remains committed to its energy transition strategy.
"As we look ahead, our destination remains unchanged -- from international oil company to integrated energy company -- focused on growing the value of BP," added Auchincloss.
"We are confident in our strategy, on delivering as a simpler, more focused and higher-value company, and committed to growing long-term value for our shareholders."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From World
-
Nintendo lifts net profit forecast on weak yen, steady Switch sales13 minutes ago
-
King Charles III's cancer caught early: PM13 minutes ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits near coast of Venezuela --23 minutes ago
-
Pakistani students feel charm of Spring Festival, Village Super League23 minutes ago
-
'Feels like yesterday': Turkey grieves on first quake anniversary23 minutes ago
-
New Zealand extend lead to 376 in first South Africa Test34 minutes ago
-
ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday34 minutes ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday34 minutes ago
-
Colombia and ELN rebels announce ceasefire extension44 minutes ago
-
Indian actions in Kashmir constitute 'crimes against humanity': Masood Khan53 minutes ago
-
China pledges measures to boost domestic consumption in 20241 hour ago
-
China's Chery launches new EV model in Indonesia1 hour ago