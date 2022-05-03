UrduPoint.com

BP Reports Massive Loss In Q1 After Withdrawing Stake In Russia's Rosneft

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

BP Reports Massive Loss in Q1 After Withdrawing Stake in Russia's Rosneft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) UK oil and gas company BP announced on Tuesday having lost more than $20 billion in the first quarter of 2022, mostly due its divestment from Russian energy giant Rosneft.

"Loss attributable to bp shareholders in the first quarter was $20.4 billion compared with a profit of $4.7 billion in the first quarter of 2021," BP said in the Q1 2022 financial report, adding that its decision to exit its 19.75% shareholding in Rosneft and other businesses with Rosneft in Russia resulted in the loss of $1.5 billion and $24 billion in pre-tax charges.

At the same time, the company noted that its operating cash flow in the first quarter grew from $6.

1 billion to $8.2 billion compared to last year.

"Underlying replacement cost profit* was $6.2 billion, compared with $4.1 billion for the previous quarter. This was driven by exceptional oil and gas trading, higher oil realizations and a stronger refining result, partly offset by the absence of Rosneft from the first quarter underlying result," the statement read.

The company's oil production for the first quarter is reported to be 1,286 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, which is 1.7% lower last year.

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil Same United Kingdom Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

6 hours ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

15 hours ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

15 hours ago
 Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housi ..

Biden Official Touts California's Affordable Housing Initiatives Amid Rising Hom ..

15 hours ago
 West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in ..

West's Anti-Russia Sanctions May Be Lifted Only in Agreement With Kiev - Scholz

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.