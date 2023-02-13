UrduPoint.com

BP Says Increase In Oil, Gas Production Not Connected With Unlucrative Renewable Energy

Published February 13, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Executive Vice-President for gas and low-carbon energy of the British Petroleum Company (BP) Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath said on Monday that the company's decision to maintain high fossil fuel production is not linked with the low profitability of renewable energy.

Last week, the company stunned the sector with the decision to partly abandon its largest commitment in the industry to reduce oil and gas production by 2030 amid consequences of the Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times newspaper reported. The company, however, noted that it would increase funding of its low-carbon businesses by $8 billion over the next eight years, the report said.

"(There is) absolutely no link between confidence in returns from renewables and the production target on the oil and gas side. I have the support to deploy $30 billion of capex (capital expenditure) to the end of the decade in my business . . . and I've seen what this company is capable of doing," Dotzenrath told the newspaper.

The company will maximize profits from wind and solar projects along with lower-carbon businesses with high profitability such as hydrogen production and electric vehicle charging, the report added.

"This is why you will see us being very active in the Netherlands, Germany and the UK because this is where we have excellent integration options with hydrogen, with e-mobility, with trading, with e-fuels," Dotzenrath noted.

BP is one of the six largest oil and gas corporations in the world. Last year, the company registered a net loss of $2.5 billion.

Europe has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The crisis has placed energy security high on both the global and national agendas, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

