UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BP Says Will Invest $220Mln In Solar Projects Across US

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:20 AM

BP Says Will Invest $220Mln in Solar Projects Across US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Energy giant BP on Tuesday announced that it will invest $220 million in solar energy projects around the United States in the hope of developing so-called clean energy production capabilities.

"BP will pay 7X Energy $220 million for [solar] projects and 1GW of 'safe harbour' equipment and expects the acquisition to complete in 30 days," BP said.

The move is part of BP's ongoing effort to achieve a renewable energy generating capacity of 20GW by 2025, with hopes of increasing that capacity to 50GW by 2030.

The company noted that solar energy is the fastest growing power source in the United States with the sector expected to quadruple over the next decade.

The solar projects will be spread across 12 US states, with the largest portfolios in Texas and in the Midwest. Upon completion, the projects will be able to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 1.7 million homes and provide thousands of jobs through construction.

Related Topics

Company United States Million Jobs

Recent Stories

WHO validates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergen ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Electronic Security Centre launches new ‘T ..

2 hours ago

RTA launches maiden journey on Dubai Investment Pa ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah to dispatch trade mission to Russia

2 hours ago

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.