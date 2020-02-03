Brad Pitt leaves Prince William, Kate Middleton laughing awkwardly over his Harry joke

(@imziishan)

Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt may have remained MIA from the Bafta Awards, but the hunk still managed to be the center of attention

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt may have remained MIA from the Bafta Awards, but the hunk still managed to be the center of attention.During the star-studded glitzy affair, the 56-year-oldAd Astra actor bagged away another win over his remarkable performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and despite his absence, he still left the crowd chuckling with his wit and humour and that includes the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton as well.Accepting the accolade on his behalf was his costar from the Quentin Tarantino-directorial, Margot Robbie, who while accepting, also read out Pitt's winning speech."He is going to name this [award] Harry because he is really excited about bringing it back to the States with him," she joked.Immediately after the remark, the cameras were able to record the reactions of the Duke and Duchess who broke into awkward laughter over the joke about Harry's exit that sent shockwaves down the world last month.

This marks the first time that the royal couple has acknowledged Harry and Meghan Markle's split from the British royal family.Apart from that, Pitt did not let go off any opportunities to poke fun at Britain's several internal issues as he took a jibe at Brexit as well as his recent divorce with Angelina Jolie, saying: "Hey Britain, heard you just became single, welcome to the club, wishing you the best with the divorce settlement."The Duchess was sight to behold in her white and gold Alexander McQueen dress that she had previously worn during her Malaysia tour in 2012 as well.

The choice came as a nod to the evening's dress code of �sustainable fashion' for which the attendees were urged to rent, rewear something they already had or buy a vintage ensemble.