Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor Oscar For 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Brad Pitt won the best supporting actor Oscar for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a comedy-drama written and directed by Quentin Tarantino.

This is the first Oscar that Brad Pitt is getting for his acting.

Other nominees in the best supporting actor category included Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes"), Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"), as well as Joe Pesci and Al Pacino ("The Irishman").

The 92nd academy Awards ceremony started at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.