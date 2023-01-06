Bradley Fighting Vehicles Promised to Ukraine Well Described as 'Tank Killers' - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles promised by the United States to Ukraine in its latest security assistance package are well described as tank killers, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"I won't attribute it to a certain name, but I saw somebody in the media who I thought did a pretty good job describing it: it's not a tank, but it's a tank killer," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Bradleys are armored vehicles with firepower capability used to transport troops into combat, Ryder said. Bradleys are armed with weapons including a 25mm autocannon and anti-tank missiles.

Bradleys will provide a significant boost to Ukraine's armor capabilities, Ryder said.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz released a joint statement announcing commitments of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The new US military aid package, which is expected to be announced on Friday, is valued at nearly $3 billion, according to US media reports.

The package is aimed at delivering as much equipment as possible to Ukraine before springtime, when fighting is expected to intensify, the reports said.