BENGALURU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace is mulling over a lighter version of BrahMos missile for India's Tejas fighter jet, co-director Alexander Maksichev said on Thursday.

"Russian-Indian company BrahMos Aerospace is considering a possibility of creating a lightweight version of the Brahmos for the Tejas fighter.

We will inform you as soon as everything is ready," Maksichev said on the sidelines of Aero India 2021.

According to the executive, there is an interest in such a missile.

"Our missile has adapted well to the Su-30, and now the new Indian Tejas jet is under consideration as a carrier of our missile. Therefore, there is a wish of the Indian side to adapt the missile," he explained.

BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998. It is named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers.