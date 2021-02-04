UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BrahMos Aerospace Mulls Developing Missile For India's Tejas Fighter

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

BrahMos Aerospace Mulls Developing Missile for India's Tejas Fighter

Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace is mulling over a lighter version of BrahMos missile for India's Tejas fighter jet, co-director Alexander Maksichev said on Thursday

BENGALURU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace is mulling over a lighter version of BrahMos missile for India's Tejas fighter jet, co-director Alexander Maksichev said on Thursday.

"Russian-Indian company BrahMos Aerospace is considering a possibility of creating a lightweight version of the Brahmos for the Tejas fighter.

We will inform you as soon as everything is ready," Maksichev said on the sidelines of Aero India 2021.

According to the executive, there is an interest in such a missile.

"Our missile has adapted well to the Su-30, and now the new Indian Tejas jet is under consideration as a carrier of our missile. Therefore, there is a wish of the Indian side to adapt the missile," he explained.

BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998. It is named after the Brahmaputra and Moskva rivers.

Related Topics

India Company

Recent Stories

FBR makes jewelers bound to keep record of cash tr ..

6 minutes ago

This New Year, OPPO Service Day is with you

22 minutes ago

Opposition only interested in getting rid of corru ..

3 minutes ago

Norway Recommends AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine Only ..

6 minutes ago

Economy on right direction under PM's leadership: ..

6 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Saudi Pri ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.