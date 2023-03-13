BrahMos Aerospace to Receive $2.5Bln Cruise Missiles Order From Indian Navy - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) India's navy will order more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles worth over $2.5 billion for installation on all its cutting-edge warships, media outlet Ani reported, citing high-ranking officials in the country's defense ministry.

"The Indian Navy proposal to acquire more than 200 of these BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles is at an advanced stage and is expected to be cleared by the Defense Ministry soon," a source said, as quoted by the news outlet.

The missiles will be deployed on warships as well as on the mobile coastal missile batteries, the report added.

The Indian-Russian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace has significantly enhanced its missiles over the last few years, increasing the strike range from 290 kilometers (180 miles) to over 400 kilometers.

The share of the Indian made components has also increased with the national industry more actively participating in the production process, the media outlet reported.

BrahMos Aerospace was founded in 1998 as joint Indian-Russian aerospace and defense company with its name derived from the Indian river Brahmaputra and the Russian river Moskva. The main focus of the company is to design, develop, manufacture and sell supersonic cruise missiles.