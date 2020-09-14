UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BrahMos Air-to-Air Cruise Missile To Be Completed By 2024 - BrahMos Aerospace Co-Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:30 AM

BrahMos Air-to-Air Cruise Missile to Be Completed by 2024 - BrahMos Aerospace Co-Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) A BrahMos hypersonic missile that will be capable of taking down targets such as Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft will be created in 2024, co-director of the Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace, Alexander Maksichev, told Sputnik.

"The project of the 'BrahMos' air-to-air cruise missile for the destruction of air targets such as AWACS aircraft has been approved, the completion of all the work for the first launch is scheduled for 2024," Maksichev said.

