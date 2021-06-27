UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BrahMos Boasts Total $6Bln Portfolio Of Defense Deals To Be Signed In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

BrahMos Boasts Total $6Bln Portfolio of Defense Deals to Be Signed in 2021

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace told Sputnik on Sunday that it plans to sign $1 billion worth of new contracts by the year-end, which will take the company's yearly total to $6 billion.

"We plan to sign a number of contracts soon.

Thus, our total order portfolio will amount to $6 billion by the end of this year," a company spokesperson said.

Most orders were placed by land forces, 40 percent, the spokesperson said. Navy and air forces accounted for 30 percent of the orders each.

At the moment, the worth of BrahMos' contracts signed in 2021 is just over $5 billion.

BrahMos Aerospace, established in 1998, specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems.

Related Topics

Company Sunday Billion

Recent Stories

Overseas Pakistani remit $1.5 billion through Rosh ..

1 hour ago

UAEREP awardees publish 66 Q1 journal articles sin ..

2 hours ago

Yahsat announces IPO&#039;s offer price range, ope ..

2 hours ago

China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 180.68 million

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 27, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.