Brahmos Eyes Lighter Version of Missile With Similar Characteristics - Co-Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace is planning to develop a lighter version of its missile but with the similar operational characteristics, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik.

"We now want to make a missile with the same characteristics but of a smaller size. This work is planned. If it is smaller, then it will probably be on Sukhoi planes, and if it fits Tejas [Indian single-engine multirole light fighter], then it will be just wonderful," he said on the sidelines of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 outside Moscow.

The current version of BrahMos weighs 2.5 tonnes, which is "a fairly large missile," Maksichev noted.

Speaking of the process of equipping the Indian air force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with BrahMos cruise missiles, Maksichev said that the tests were completed back in 2019.

"We have a serial order.

We supply serial missiles for aircraft. The aircraft have also been prepared [to be equipped with cruise missiles] ... Everything goes as planned. A squadron called Tiger Sharks has been formed. Training and launches are underway. And successful launches," he said.

The executive recalled that the BrahMos missiles have a range of 300 kilometers (186 miles).

"We even had a test when a jet took off from the west coast, flew all over India, refueled, launched a missile and returned ... It launches a missile without entering the enemy counteraction zone. This is the most important thing. This increases the combat survivability of the aircraft. Plus the missile itself is very powerful and highly effective," he added.

BrahMos Aerospace, established in 1998, specializes in producing cruise missiles and supporting equipment, such as launchers and missile guidance systems.

