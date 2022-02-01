BrahMos, Russian Machine Company to Sign Deal for Missile Supplies to Philippines

Russian Military-Industrial Corporation NPO Mashinostroyenia and Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace are preparing to sign a deal for delivery of anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Military-Industrial Corporation NPO Mashinostroyenia and Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace are preparing to sign a deal for delivery of anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the Philippine defense ministry and BrahMos concluded a $375 million contract for supply of ground-based anti-ship missile systems. The contract will also include training for operating personnel and a logistics support package.

"In the near future, taking into account the pandemic, NPO Mashinostroyenia will sign a contract with Russian-Indian joint venture Brahmos for the execution of the first export contract for the supply of missiles to the Philippines," Maksichev said.

The contract between the companies will cover both the manufacturing and adapting the rockets to the requirements of the Philippine side, according to the official.

"All the operations will be carried out under the current Missile Technology Control Regime, which is aimed at limiting proliferation of missiles and missile technologies," Maksichev said.

BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998 and was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. It specializes in supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes, or land-based platforms. NPO Mashinostroyenia represents the Russian side of the joint venture.