UrduPoint.com

BrahMos, Russian Machine Company To Sign Deal For Missile Supplies To Philippines

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 01:33 PM

BrahMos, Russian Machine Company to Sign Deal for Missile Supplies to Philippines

Russian Military-Industrial Corporation NPO Mashinostroyenia and Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace are preparing to sign a deal for delivery of anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russian Military-Industrial Corporation NPO Mashinostroyenia and Russian-Indian joint venture BrahMos Aerospace are preparing to sign a deal for delivery of anti-ship missile systems to the Philippines, BrahMos co-director Alexander Maksichev told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Last Friday, the Philippine defense ministry and BrahMos concluded a $375 million contract for supply of ground-based anti-ship missile systems. The contract will also include training for operating personnel and a logistics support package.

"In the near future, taking into account the pandemic, NPO Mashinostroyenia will sign a contract with Russian-Indian joint venture Brahmos for the execution of the first export contract for the supply of missiles to the Philippines," Maksichev said.

The contract between the companies will cover both the manufacturing and adapting the rockets to the requirements of the Philippine side, according to the official.

"All the operations will be carried out under the current Missile Technology Control Regime, which is aimed at limiting proliferation of missiles and missile technologies," Maksichev said.

BrahMos Aerospace was established in 1998 and was named after the rivers of Brahmaputra and Moscow. It specializes in supersonic cruise missiles capable of being launched from submarines, ships, planes, or land-based platforms. NPO Mashinostroyenia represents the Russian side of the joint venture.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Philippines All From Million NPO

Recent Stories

Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen b ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to further strengthen bilateral ties

50 minutes ago
 Africa's COVID-19 cases near 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 10.8 mln: Africa CDC

3 minutes ago
 NCOC launches door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination ca ..

NCOC launches door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination campaign

4 minutes ago
 China's new third board weekly turnover exceeds 2. ..

China's new third board weekly turnover exceeds 2.5 bln yuan

4 minutes ago
 Cattle thief gang busted in bahwalpur

Cattle thief gang busted in bahwalpur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>