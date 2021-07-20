UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BrahMos To Re-Arm India's Su-30MKI Jets With Own Missiles In 2-3 Years - Co-Director

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:27 PM

BrahMos to Re-Arm India's Su-30MKI Jets With Own Missiles in 2-3 Years - Co-Director

The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace will re-arm the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with its cruise missiles in two or three years from now, Alexander Maksichev, the company's co-director, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace will re-arm the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with its cruise missiles in two or three years from now, Alexander Maksichev, the company's co-director, told Sputnik.

In 2018, the Indian Defense Ministry signed a deal with the company on the re-armament of 40 Su-30MKI jets with the BrahMos cruise missile system.

"Many of the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fighters will be armed with BrahMos cruise missiles in 2-3 years. These jets are being modernized as planned by the IAF. New launcher for the missiles and support systems are installed on the jets as per the schedule," Maksichev said.

The new missiles will significantly enhance the IAF's strategic capacity to eliminate long-range targets in the Indian Ocean, the official added.

Related Topics

India Company 2018 From

Recent Stories

Omaima Sohail attains career-best position in ICC ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Not Confirming That US-Russia Consultation ..

3 minutes ago

France Launches Probe Into Complaints Linked to Is ..

3 minutes ago

Lebanon Bears Responsibility for Missile Attack on ..

3 minutes ago

New Delhi Issues Alert Amid Possible Terror Attack ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Tanks in Tajikistan Move to Training Groun ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.