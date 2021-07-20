The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace will re-arm the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with its cruise missiles in two or three years from now, Alexander Maksichev, the company's co-director, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The joint Russian-Indian venture BrahMos Aerospace will re-arm the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters with its cruise missiles in two or three years from now, Alexander Maksichev, the company's co-director, told Sputnik.

In 2018, the Indian Defense Ministry signed a deal with the company on the re-armament of 40 Su-30MKI jets with the BrahMos cruise missile system.

"Many of the Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI fighters will be armed with BrahMos cruise missiles in 2-3 years. These jets are being modernized as planned by the IAF. New launcher for the missiles and support systems are installed on the jets as per the schedule," Maksichev said.

The new missiles will significantly enhance the IAF's strategic capacity to eliminate long-range targets in the Indian Ocean, the official added.