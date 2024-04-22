Open Menu

Brain-computer Interface Tool Improves Motor Function Of Stroke Patients: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Brain-computer interface tool improves motor function of stroke patients: study

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) A team of Chinese scientists have found during a clinical trial that brain-computer interface (BCI) rehabilitation can improve upper limb motor function in patients with stroke.

BCI is a kind of communication system that converts the "ideas" in the brain into instructions and has been used in stroke rehabilitation.

The researchers from the Beijing Tiantan Hospital under Capital Medical University led an investigator-initiated, 17-center clinical trial in China, in which 296 patients with ischemic stroke were randomized to receive BCI or traditional rehabilitation training for one month.

The Primary efficacy outcomes showed that the score change from baseline of BCI group was noticeably higher than that of control group, according to a study recently published in the journal Cell Med.

There are nearly 200 medical brain-computer interface enterprises in China, with 25 percent of those enterprises working with implantable technology and 75 percent working with non-implantable technology, according to the China academy of Information and Communications Technology's report on the development and application of brain-computer interface technology (2023).

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing From

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

54 minutes ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

16 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

18 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

18 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World