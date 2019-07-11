Brain-damaged French Patient Dies After Doctors Remove Life Support: Family Tells AFP
Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 12:32 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Vincent Lambert, a severely brain-damaged French patient at the heart of a right-to-die case, died Thursday morning more than a week after doctors took him of life support, his family told AFP.
"Vincent died at 8:24 am (0624 GMT) this morning," his nephew Francois Lambert told AFP.
Lambert was involved in a near-fatal car crash in 2008 that left him a quadriplegic with severe brain damage which doctors had long said was irreversible.