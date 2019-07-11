Brain-damaged French patient dies after doctors remove life support: family tells AFP

Vincent Lambert, a severely brain-damaged French patient at the heart of a right-to-die case, died Thursday morning more than a week after doctors took him of life support, his family told AFP

"Vincent died at 8:24 am (0624 GMT) this morning," his nephew Francois Lambert told AFP.

Lambert was involved in a near-fatal car crash in 2008 that left him a quadriplegic with severe brain damage which doctors had long said was irreversible.