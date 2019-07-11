UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brain-damaged French Patient Dies After Doctors Remove Life Support: Family

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Brain-damaged French patient dies after doctors remove life support: family

A French man at the centre of a bitter row over right-to-die legislation passed away in hospital on Thursday more than a week after doctors removed his hydration and nutrition tubes, his family told AFP

Reims, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A French man at the centre of a bitter row over right-to-die legislation passed away in hospital on Thursday more than a week after doctors removed his hydration and nutrition tubes, his family told AFP.

"Vincent died at 8:24 am (0624 GMT) this morning," his nephew Francois Lambert told AFP, expressing his "relief after years of suffering for everyone".

"We were ready to let him go," he added, saying he had been notified about his uncle's death by the doctor treating him.

Vincent Lambert, 42, was involved in a near-fatal car crash in 2008 that left him a quadriplegic with severe brain damage which doctors had long said was irreversible.

Left in a vegetative state, the question of whether to continue keeping him alive artificially divided his family and the nation, triggering a years-long legal battle that raged in the highest courts in France and Europe.

On July 2, Dr Vincent Sanchez, head of palliative care at the University Hospital in the northern French city of Reims, had begun removing the life support mechanisms in a process which was completed by Wednesday evening.

Although his feeding and hydration tubes were removed, he was kept under "deep and continuous sedation".

Multiple medical assessments ordered by the courts over the years found that the former psychiatric nurse, who was poised to become a father shortly before his accident, had no chance of recovering.

Speaking to AFP, Jean Paillot, a lawyer for Lambert's parents who had fought the move to take him off life support, said it was "now time for a moment of remembrance".

He said they would respond when they felt ready.

Related Topics

Accident Europe France Doctor Car Died Reims Man July Family

Recent Stories

China's Sichuan to host cross country event around ..

5 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Cooperation Agency Wants to Make 2 ..

1 minute ago

Kremlin Calls for Restraint, Dialogue Over New Inc ..

1 minute ago

Major shuffle at NASA in rush to meet Trump's moon ..

1 minute ago

Join PTI and stay young: Naeem ul Haque on 70th bi ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.