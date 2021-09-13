Branagh delves into childhood troubles with Oscar-tipped 'Belfast'

(@FahadShabbir)

Toronto, Canada, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Kenneth Branagh's Oscar-tipped "Belfast" -- a love letter to the hometown he fled as a child -- comes at a poignant time when peace remains fragile in Northern Ireland, the director said Sunday at the Toronto film festival.

The deeply personal, black-and-white dramedy, which hits theaters in November, captures the late-1960s outbreak of the province's violent "Troubles" from the perspective of Buddy, a nine-year-old boy.

At that same age, Branagh and his family moved to England to escape escalating violence which for the next three decades would rip apart communities along religious and nationalist faultlines.

"A story like this tries to see that even in the midst of extraordinary danger and chaos and violence, there's still amazing qualities in that town," the actor-director told AFP on the red carpet.

People in Belfast are resilient and "have come through an amazing number of challenges -- of which the latest is sort of in the air," he added.

Northern Ireland has suffered some of its worst unrest in recent years after Britain's decision to leave the European Union highlighted enduring divisions, particularly over the fate of the island's land border.

"Bomb scares every weekend when you're trying to meet your mates in town -- that sort of stuff that became so sort of normal to us.

.. now in hindsight is insane," recalled star Jamie Dornan, who also drew on his childhood growing up in Belfast.

"There's always going to be unrest in Northern Ireland, that's the craic sadly," he said.

"But people for the most part have lived harmoniously -- for the most part -- for 23 years now," he added, saying Brexit now posed a threat to the fragile peace in place since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The movie begins with a scene of street violence in the summer of 1969, when Protestant gangs attack Catholic families to force them out of streets where the two groups had lived side by side.

British troops are deployed, and Buddy's father is confronted with the difficult decision of whether to uproot his family from the tight-knit community they call home.

His film has earned rave reviews and received a raucous standing ovation at Toronto, leading many to already tip it as a strong Oscars contender next March.

"It feels like there's a good momentum to the film. But what can you do? You can't really get carried away with all that," Dornan, widely known for erotic romance "Fifty Shades of Grey" and tv crime series "The Fall," told AFP.