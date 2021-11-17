UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:14 PM

Brand Africa Movement Calls on African Continent to Fully Exploit Tourism Destinations

DURBAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Thebe Ikalafeng, the founder and chairman of the Brand Africa movement, has told Sputnik that Africa should make use of its tourism destinations to promote economic development.

The executive said this after Brand Africa had launched the pan-African initiative to recognize and rank the best places for tourism, investment and citizen mobilization on the continent. According to Ikalafeng, that goods made in Africa should be promoted in conjunction with intra-Africa travel.

"Now we know that in Africa we have incredible travel opportunities, great flora and fauna, we have great assets. So, we know that we have the assets to attract that and we also know that from a trade and investment perspective that we are a continent of 1.

3 billion people with up to $3 trillion market value of the continent," Ikalafeng said at the 2021 Intra-African Trade Fair in the South African city of Durban.

He told Sputnik that Brand Africa wanted to aspire and drive African countries, cities and destinations to be able to compete for tourism and talent. Delegates at the fair welcomed Brand Africa's initiative.

The Intra-African Trade Fair, running from November 15-21, is being attended by thousands of business persons. It has seen governments coming together with various exhibitors to showcase their goods and services. The trade fair is convened under the theme of building bridges for Africa's successful African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

