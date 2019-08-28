Brand New Helicopter Being Developed in Russia - Manufacturer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) A brand new helicopter is being developed in Russia, Andrey Shibitov, director for innovation at the Russian Helicopters company, which is a part of state corporation Rostec, said.

"This will be a fundamentally new vehicle, created with the use of additive technologies, new assembly methods, with the use of composite materials.

.." Shibitov said in an interview with Russian Helicopters magazine.

He added that the project was currently being developed.

According to the official, the new project will combine all the significant developments of Russia's famous design bureaus - Moscow Helicopter Plant Mil, rotorcraft manufacturing company Kamov and Kazan Helicopters company.