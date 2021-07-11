UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Branson, Crew Safely Back On Earth After Going Into Space On Unity22 - Stream

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:00 PM

Branson, Crew Safely Back on Earth After Going Into Space on Unity22 - Stream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Virigin Galactic spaceplan Unity carrying a crew of four, including British billionnaire Richard Branson, dippped into space and returned to Earth safely, a live stream of the event showed Sunday.

After separating from the mothership, Unity went up about 62 miles, briefly exposing the crew to zero gravity.

This marked Unity's first test of a fully-crewed suborbital flight, helping Branson-founded Virgin Galactic to demonstrate that space tourism is safe.

Related Topics

Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

46 seconds ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

51 seconds ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

31 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.