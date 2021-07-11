Branson, Crew Safely Back on Earth After Going Into Space on Unity22 - Stream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Virigin Galactic spaceplan Unity carrying a crew of four, including British billionnaire Richard Branson, dippped into space and returned to Earth safely, a live stream of the event showed Sunday.

After separating from the mothership, Unity went up about 62 miles, briefly exposing the crew to zero gravity.

This marked Unity's first test of a fully-crewed suborbital flight, helping Branson-founded Virgin Galactic to demonstrate that space tourism is safe.