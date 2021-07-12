Branson, Crew Safely Back on Earth After Going Into Space on Unity22 - Stream

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Virgin Galactic spaceplane Unity carrying a crew of four, including British billionaire Richard Branson, dipped into space and returned to Earth safely, a live stream of the event showed Sunday.

After separating from the mothership, Unity went up about 62 miles, briefly exposing the crew to zero gravity.

This marked Unity's first test of a fully crewed suborbital flight, helping Branson-founded Virgin Galactic to demonstrate that space tourism is safe.

By going into space, 70-year-old Branson has also beat two other billionaire space enthusiasts who plan to leave the Earth in spaceships of their own.

Amazon and Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos, who will fly into space on his New Shepard space shuttle on July 20, tweeted "congratulations on the flight. Can't wait to join the club!"

Elon Musk, who hopes to send his first space tourist into orbit in a reusable SpaceX Dragon capsule in September, said to Branson in a message "Congratulations, beautiful flight!"