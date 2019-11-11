UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brasilia To Host BRICS Ministerial Meetings On Monday In Run-Up To Summit

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:55 AM

Brasilia to Host BRICS Ministerial Meetings on Monday in Run-Up to Summit

BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will gather for ministerial meetings in Brasilia on Monday ahead of the summit of heads of state

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will gather for ministerial meetings in Brasilia on Monday ahead of the summit of heads of state.

The energy ministers of BRICS are set to hold talks at their fourth official meeting. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is expected to attend.

The trade ministers of the association are also expected to meet the same day.

The CEOs of BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism (ICM), in turn, will meet in Rio de Janeiro. The ICM was established in 2010 to promote economic, investment and financial ties between BRICS nations. It unites such entities as Russia's Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank) and the Brazilian Development Bank, among others.

The BRICS summit will run in the Brazilian capital from November 13-14. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the event.

Related Topics

India Russia China Bank Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Vladimir Putin Same Brazil South Africa November Event From

Recent Stories

President Dr Arif Alvi congratulates Snooker champ ..

1 minute ago

Dengue cases in KP rise to 6880 with 12 new report ..

1 minute ago

Collision claims three lives in Abbottabad

1 minute ago

Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London cancelled

19 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

2 hours ago

Malaysian ex-PM Najib's first 1MDB trial to procee ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.