Brasilia to Host BRICS Ministerial Meetings on Monday in Run-Up to Summit

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will gather for ministerial meetings in Brasilia on Monday ahead of the summit of heads of state.

The energy ministers of BRICS are set to hold talks at their fourth official meeting. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak is expected to attend.

The trade ministers of the association are also expected to meet the same day.

The CEOs of BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism (ICM), in turn, will meet in Rio de Janeiro. The ICM was established in 2010 to promote economic, investment and financial ties between BRICS nations. It unites such entities as Russia's Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs (Vnesheconombank) and the Brazilian Development Bank, among others.

The BRICS summit will run in the Brazilian capital from November 13-14. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take part in the event.