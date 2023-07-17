Brazil Against Arms Supplies to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Brazilian authorities traditionally oppose unilateral sanctions imposed without the approval of the UN Security Council and keep their position unchanged of not sending weapons to the parties of the Ukrainian conflict, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, NATO members at the Vilnius summit promised new supplies of heavy weapons to Ukraine, which, according to Moscow, will only prolong the conflict and increase the suffering of the civilian population.

"We traditionally oppose unilateral sanctions ” we recognize only those approved by the UN Security Council. This is the historical position of Brazil's foreign policy, and we adhere to it in this case too," Vieira said.